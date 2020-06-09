5 Ways The Bourne Movies Are Better Than Bond

Matt Damon is Jason Bourne, and it looks like he will be the only actor to play Bourne. Perhaps that will change if the franchise is around for as long as Bond, but for now, there's something commendable about how this franchise is willing to try and branch out without needing Jason Bourne. If that changes sometime down the road, I think something will be lost, though can ultimately get given the franchise hasn't necessarily found another major face to lead the franchise. Until that day comes though, I'll tip my hat to Bourne to giving its star just one face.