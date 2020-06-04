Why Dune Being Split Into Two Movies Isn't A Problem, According To Key Collaborator

Rather than try and adapt all of Frank Herbert’s Dune into one movie like David Lynch did in the ‘80s, Denis Villeneuve decided to split up the classic sci-fi novel into two parts, with the first half coming out at the end of the year. The page count on Dune alone is enough to warrant this move, but for those worried that the first Dune movie will feel incomplete, cinematographer Greig Fraser is here to assure you that will not be the case.