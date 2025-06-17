As Jason Momoa Gears Up for Dune 3, His Son Has Also Been Cast In A Key Role

Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho may have been killed in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, but as fans of the Frank Herbert-created mythology know, that isn’t the end of the character’s story. We won’t get into the specifics here of how this happens, but Momoa did confirm at the end of March that he will be back for Dune 3, i.e. the film adaptation of Dune Messiah. Even better, this upcoming sci-fi movie has turned into a family affair, as the actor’s son has come aboard to play a key role.

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, the younger of Jason Momoa’s two children, has been tapped to join Dune 3 alongside Silo actress Ida Brooke. According to Nexus Point News, and confirmed by Deadline, they will play Leto II and Ghanima, the twin children of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani. This will mark Nakoa-Wolf’s acting debut and will also be Brooke’s highest profile project yet since aside from the aforementioned Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive series, her only other credit is The Primrose Railway Children.

These are the first new actors to be revealed for Dune 3, though Legendary declined to comment on the castings. Along with Jason Momoa, Chalamet and Zendaya are expected to reprise their roles, which is hardly surprising given Dune Messiah’s story and this news about Paul and Chani’s children being cast. It was also reported in April that Robert Pattinson was being eyed for a role that sounds a lot like the villainous Scytale, but it’s unclear if anything ever came of these talks.

I can only imagine how eager Jason Momoa is to have Nakoa-Wolf working on Dune 3 as well, although it’s unclear how much screen time they’ll share together. It is worth noting that the original Dune Messiah novel took place 12 years after the events of Dune, whereas Leto II and Ghanima are being portrayed as teenagers. So we’re getting a bigger time jump for the film adaptation, and Nexus Point News speculated in its report that this could mean Denis Villeneuve could be incorporating elements from Children of Dune, which follows Messiah.

Regardless, considering how well both the previous Dune movies performed critically and commercially, it stands to reason that Dune Messiah will get that same kind of attention. So Nakoa-Wolf Momoa is about to be introduced to the cinematic world in one of the most epic blockbusters slated to come out in the next few years. I imagine this will lead to more acting opportunities coming his way, and if Nakoa-Wolf decides he wants to keep performing, he’ll be following not only in Jason Momoa’s footsteps, but also his mother’s, Lisa Bonet.

Dune 3 is scheduled to begin production next month, and although an official release date hasn’t been announced, it’s rumored to be slotted for December 16, 2026, the same day that Avengers: Doomsday opens. You can revisit the previous two Dune movies, as well as the tie-in TV show Dune: Prophecy, with a Max subscription.