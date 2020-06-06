The Matrix Director Explains Why She ‘Had To Walk Away’ From Hollywood

Her frustration at the powers that be in Hollywood wasn’t the only factor in her decision to take a break from filmmaking, though. The director and writer also explained to The Hollywood Reporter that she channeled a lot of her rage and frustration at capitalism and oppression into The Matrix. It was frustrating for her to see the film series, and the concept of the “red pill,” be co-opted in conservative circles. That was only part of what led her to take a step back from her Hollywood career, though.