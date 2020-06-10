The 8 Most Iconic Spike Lee Characters

And while yes, Adam Driver's character, Flip Zimmerman, is the one who actually stood in for Stallworth when it came to attending Klan meetings, Stallworth was the one who wrestled with the idea of actually being a black police officer in the first place. He also lied to his girlfriend about what he did, and, in a way, lied to himself since his partner was the one who was really putting his life on the line. Ron Stallworth is an iconic character just because he's so internally complex.