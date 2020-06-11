Epcot: The Original Plan For Walt Disney World's City Of The Future

Of all the Disney theme parks around the world, quite possibly the most interesting is Epcot. While the park has gone through many changes in its nearly 40 year history, it's still the location that, in many ways, still doesn't feel like a theme park in the traditional sense. This was by design, because not only did those behind the creation of Epcot Center, as it was originally called, want it to feel separate from Disneyland and Walt Disney World's own Magic Kingdom, but originally this City of the Future was never meant to a theme park at all.