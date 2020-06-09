Why One Avatar Star Was ‘Nervous’ About Working With James Cameron On The Sequels

Leave a Comment
While the production of the next two Avatar sequels had to pause like every other film production in the world, the movies are now getting back underway and we're now that much closer to actually seeing some of the most anticipated movies in years. The Avatar films have put together an impressive cast of both returning and brand new actors, though one of those new actors, David Thewlis, admits that we quite nervous about going to work for James Cameron.
It seems the director's reputation is one of being a tough man to please, though David Thewlis says that this didn't turn out to be the case at all. In fact, he found James Cameron to be a wonderful man who was quite a lot of fun to work for. According to Thewlis...
I loved working with Jim Cameron. I was a bit nervous ‘cause I’d heard stories that he’s quite a hard task master. I’d heard stories about the filming of Titanic, and that he could be quite difficult. He wasn’t difficult, at all. He was nothing but an absolute pleasure, and I had a great laugh with him. He’s something of a genius. He does everything. He’s an engineer, an artist, a filmmaker, and a writer. He’s just an extraordinary character. I felt very naive. I didn’t really know what I was doing because I’d never shot in that way before. It’s not really like making a film, at all. It doesn’t resemble it, in any way. Everything was completely new to me. I didn’t know what the hell I was doing. There were lots of younger actors on set, who had to tell me what to do next because I felt like an old man. It was a great challenge, and I look forward to doing more of it. Jim Cameron was delightful. I admire him greatly.
David Thewlis, who is best known for playing the role of Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter films tells Collider that he was nervous about working for James Cameron, but his real difficulty came with the uniqueness of the production process of the Avatar films. He apparently felt a bit out of his element, likely due to the motion capture technology and various other cutting edge methods that James Cameron is known for using whenever he makes movies. If anything, Thewlis was intimidated by Cameron, though it sounds like they got along well.
David Thewlis clarifies that we won't see him in the next Avatar film, as his character is set to debut in Avatar 3, which was being filmed simultaneously with Avatar 2. However, the actor confirms that the plan is for him to return for Avatar 4 and 5. Those films are set to be filmed simultaneously as well, though originally the plan was for them to not begin production until after Avatar 2 and 3 were released.