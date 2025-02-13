Anya Taylor-Joy Had An A+ Reaction After Learning Sigourney Weaver Would Love To See Her In Avatar, And I Hope James Cameron Sees This
Anya Taylor-Joy in Avatar? Yes, please.
The incredible box office success of Avatar: The Way of Water showed that despite many suggesting that the Avatar franchise had been forgotten, nothing could be further from the truth. The movie was a smash hit, and we can expect that the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash, assuming it’s not pushed off the 2025 movie schedule, will be more of the same. Then James Cameron will go to work on two more movies, and for the love of all that’s holy, hopefully Anya Taylor-Joy will be part of that cast.
Taylor-Joy stars in the new sci-fi action movie The Gorge, coming out this week and available with an Apple TV+ subscription. She appears alongside Avatar star Sigourney Weaver, who apparently suggested to ET that she hopes Cameron sees the film and then casts Taylor-Joy in a future Avatar movie. It seems the young actress would absolutely say yes if that offer came along because she’s a massive Avatar fan. She said…
James Cameron, if you’re reading this, as I’m sure you are, please cast Anya Taylor-Joy in the next two Avatar films. It'd be best if it was an important role that will be key to both of the final two films, but really anything that lets her play a Na’vi would be acceptable.
James Cameron only filmed two of his planned four Avatar movies in the last go-round, and with Avatar 4 set for release in 2029, and the extensive work these movies require, we can expect pre-production to get underway not too long after Avatar: Fire and Ash gets released.
There will certainly be brand-new characters that will need to be cast. Each Avatar movie thus far has, and will, introduce us to new tribes of Na’vi. So we can guess the last two films will do the same, meaning many new actors will be needed. In addition, we know there will be a time jump early in Avatar 4, and depending on how long that jump is and what characters will be impacted by it, there might be an opportunity for Anya Taylor-Joy to play an older version of an existing younger character.
Certainly, if you want an actor who knows the Avatar franchise well already, you might not be able to do better than Anya-Taylor-Joy. She apparently watched the first movie more times in one go than most people have probably seen in their lives. She said…
If Anya Taylor-Joy loves the Na’vi that much, she really should get the chance to be one. We'll let you know if that happens.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I'm Still Thinking About We Live In Time, Specifically How It Depicts Dignity In The Face Of Illness
Mickey 17 Has Screened, And First Reactions Call Robert Pattinson’s Sci-Fi Flick ‘Incredibly Smart,’ But There Are Some Quibbles