Anya Taylor-Joy Had An A+ Reaction After Learning Sigourney Weaver Would Love To See Her In Avatar, And I Hope James Cameron Sees This

The incredible box office success of Avatar: The Way of Water showed that despite many suggesting that the Avatar franchise had been forgotten, nothing could be further from the truth. The movie was a smash hit, and we can expect that the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash, assuming it’s not pushed off the 2025 movie schedule, will be more of the same. Then James Cameron will go to work on two more movies, and for the love of all that’s holy, hopefully Anya Taylor-Joy will be part of that cast.

Taylor-Joy stars in the new sci-fi action movie The Gorge, coming out this week and available with an Apple TV+ subscription. She appears alongside Avatar star Sigourney Weaver, who apparently suggested to ET that she hopes Cameron sees the film and then casts Taylor-Joy in a future Avatar movie. It seems the young actress would absolutely say yes if that offer came along because she’s a massive Avatar fan. She said…

Dead. Dead! Oh my god, it is like my dream to be Na'vi.

James Cameron, if you’re reading this, as I’m sure you are, please cast Anya Taylor-Joy in the next two Avatar films. It'd be best if it was an important role that will be key to both of the final two films, but really anything that lets her play a Na’vi would be acceptable.

James Cameron only filmed two of his planned four Avatar movies in the last go-round, and with Avatar 4 set for release in 2029, and the extensive work these movies require, we can expect pre-production to get underway not too long after Avatar: Fire and Ash gets released.

There will certainly be brand-new characters that will need to be cast. Each Avatar movie thus far has, and will, introduce us to new tribes of Na’vi. So we can guess the last two films will do the same, meaning many new actors will be needed. In addition, we know there will be a time jump early in Avatar 4, and depending on how long that jump is and what characters will be impacted by it, there might be an opportunity for Anya Taylor-Joy to play an older version of an existing younger character.

Certainly, if you want an actor who knows the Avatar franchise well already, you might not be able to do better than Anya-Taylor-Joy. She apparently watched the first movie more times in one go than most people have probably seen in their lives. She said…

I watched that movie like eight times in a row once...It's a long movie yeah, it was after a party, it was the perfect thing.

If Anya Taylor-Joy loves the Na’vi that much, she really should get the chance to be one. We'll let you know if that happens.