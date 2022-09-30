Upcoming Disney Movies: Full List Of Titles And Release Dates

Disney has had some of the biggest box office years of any studio in the history of movies in recent memory. The studio has produced so many blockbusters in the last few years, it honestly is starting to look easy, and with a look at everything that it has coming in the next few years, the juggernaut studio shows no signs of slowing down.

Between all the different properties that the entertainment company owns, and with Fox having joined the team not that long ago, there's a nearly endless stream of movies planned for the rest of this decade. Here is everything currently on the official release calendar: Whatever your particular passion, animated or live-action, superheroes or science fiction, they have it all. This is your one-stop shop for all things Disney, including Star Wars, Marvel movies, and upcoming Fox projects. Here are all the movies coming from the popular conglomerate, for the rest of this year and beyond.

Amsterdam

Release Date: October 7, 2022

Amsterdam is the new film from director David O. Russell. His first movie in seven years. With an all-star cast including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, the film follows the three leads, playing a doctor, nurse, and lawyer, as they find themselves as suspects in a murder case in the 1930s. Amsterdam certainly feels like the type of movie that wants to be in the conversation come awards season. We’ll find out soon how likely that is to happen.

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Release Date: October 21, 2022

Fans of In Bruges, and we know you’re out there, are going to want to check out The Banshees of Inisherin. The movie brings director Martin McDonagh back together with both Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The two play old friends who reach a new stage of their relationship when one of them simply decides to end their friendship. While clearly a smaller, character driven story, the trailer for The Banshees of Inisherin teases a potentially dark and twisted movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release Date: November 11, 2022

With the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman there were questions as to whether or not the announced sequel to Black Panther would even happen. And, while we still don't know most of the details. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be here soon, and based on the title, it feels like the movie will be dealing quite directly with the same loss. The first trailer teases that we will get a new Black Panther by the end, but what that will mean for the story, or the MCU as a whole, is still quite unclear.

The Menu

Release Date: November 18, 2022

It’s still a bit strange to have horror movies produced under the umbrella of Disney. The Menu stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as guests at a special dinner party being put on by chef Ralph Fiennes. Things go south quite quickly, and while The Menu is a horror movie, it’s also full of its share of dark comedy, making it something that might appeal to a broader audience.

Strange World

Release Date: November 23, 2022

Walt Disney Animation Studios Found solid success among fans with Encanto, but will go in a very different direction for the next feature, Strange World. Music will be replaced with action in a story inspired by early 20th century pulp adventure stories, as a cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal finds a new world deep inside the earth.

Empire Of Light

Release Date: December 9, 2022

Empire of Light is a romantic drama set in the 1980s which stars Oliva Colman and Michael Ward. It’s also a movie about the movies, which tend to be stories that get the attention of the people that give out those end of the year awards.

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Release Date: December 16, 2022

The first of the oft-delayed Avatar sequels , Avatar: The Way of Water is set to put into motion a four-film cycle in James Cameron's blockbuster franchise. Every other year will see a subsequent film released, until Avatar 5 presumably brings the series to a close. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang are all set to return in a story that we're told will focus on the waters of the planet Pandora

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Release Date: February 17, 2023

The third movie in Marvel's Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the title characters, as well as the return of director Peyton Reed. Jonathan Majors has joined the cast as Marvel villain, Kang the Conqueror.

Next Goal Wins

Release Date: April 21, 2023

Following his success with Thor: Love and Thunder , Taika Waititi’s next directorial effort will shift focus from superhero action to sports action. Next Goal Wins tells the true story of Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), who is hired to coach the national soccer team of American Samoa, seen as one of the worst teams in the world.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Originally set to be launching the point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will finally arrive in 2023 under director James Gunn. All the core cast will be back, and Will Poulter has joined the film as Adam Warlock.

The Little Mermaid (Live-Action)

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Disney’s live-action remakes of its animated hits have been some of the popular company’s biggest successes on the big screen, and The Little Mermaid was the movie that kicked off the Disney Renaissance and brought the Mouse House back to its place as the king of theatrical animation. When these two things come together, it could end up being one of the biggest movies of the year.

Elemental

Release Date: June 16, 2023

Pixar has previously given life to toys, emotions, and even human souls. In Elemental, we’ll see the elements of fire, water, earth, and air personified. Directed by The Good Dinosaur’s Peter Sohn, we have yet to see a great deal about this one, but if past is prologue, it’s looking like another hit.

Untitled Indiana Jones Sequel

Release Date: June 30, 2023

After 15 years, Indiana Jones will return one more time. While the plot, and even the official title, is still a mystery, we know that James Mangold will take over the directing duties on Indiana Jones 5 from Steven Spielberg. Mads Mikkelsen is on board to play the film’s villain, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge is playing Indy’s goddaughter.

The Marvels

Release Date: July 28, 2023

What was once called Captain Marvel 2 is now known as The Marvels. While little is known about the project beyond the title, that title implies a lot. WandaVision gave superpowers to Monica Rambeau, and we know that Iman Vellani, who recently debuted as Ms. Marvel in her own Disney+ series prior to this film, is also set to co-star. We can likely expect both to join forces with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, though to what end remains to be seen.

Haunted Mansion

Release Date: August 11, 2023

This studio has been somewhat hit or miss when it comes to movies based on Disney theme park rides . One of the previous failures was a movie based on the popular Haunted Mansion. But, never let it be said they won’t try again after a failure. The new movie stars Rosario Dawson as a woman who moves into the titular New Orleans mansion, but then needs to find help when she discovers it’s already inhabited, but 999 happy haunts.

Untitled 20th Century

Release Date: December 22, 2021

True Love

Release Date: October 6, 2023

True Love sounds like a generic title for a romantic drama, but this movie will likely be anything but generic. Directed by Gareth Edwards and starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ken Wantanabe, and more, the movie is actually a science fiction film, though at this point that’s about all we know for sure, as Edwards isn’t saying much else about his new movie.

Blade

Release Date: November 3, 2023

First revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, we knew that Mahershala Ali would play Blade in the same instant we learned a Blade movie was even happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At this point, that’s still basically all we know. But, the movie has a release date so we know it’s on the way.

Wish

Release Date: November 22, 2023

Wish was officially confirmed at D23 Expo 2022 , and while few details are known, it looks to be an animated feature in the company’s tradition. Written by Jennifer Lee and co-directed by Chris Buck, both previously of the Frozen franchise, the film will follow a new Disney Princess named Asha, who’s voiced by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. The story will reportedly include lots of Disney easter eggs, and a star that Asha wishes upon will be a major character.

Elio

Release Date: March 1, 2024

Elio is the story of an 11-year-old boy who gets transported across the galaxy and finds himself mistaken for an ambassador for the planet Earth. Newcomer Yonas Kibreab voices Elio, while America Ferrera will voice the boy's mother. Adrian Molina, the co-director of Coco, will be helming this one as his first solo directorial effort for Pixar.

Disney’s Snow White

Release Date: March 22, 2024

Before most people saw her in West Side Story, Rachel Zegler was cast in the live-action adaptation of Snow White. After the world saw that dance-filled remake, though, we could not wait to see this updated story. This one goes back to the original hit for Walt Disney Studios, and while we know this Snow White adaptation will make some key changes to the original story. It will also include some new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of The Greatest Showman.

Captain America: New World Order

Release Date: May 3, 2024

The fourth Captain America movie will be the first one not to star Chris Evans in the title role. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson took on the mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, and he’ll take Cap back to the big screen in Captain America: New World Order. Not a lot is known about the film at this time, but it will see the long awaited return of Tim Blake Nelson to the MCU as The Leader.

Untitled 20th Century

Release Date: May 24, 2024

Inside Out 2

Release Date: June 14, 2024

Pixar has released a string of generally well received original films in the last few years, but we’ll see our first direct sequel since Toy Story 4 with Inside Out 2 in 2024. The project is in the very early stages, and it’s possible not all of the core voice cast from Inside Out will be back , but the first film is one of the most well regarded Pixar movies ever, so a sequel is welcome to many fans.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Release Date: July 5, 2024

The Lion King was a massive hit as both a traditionally animated film and as a technically impressive CGI remake. While that success meant several direct-to-video sequels for the original, it means a CGI prequel for the remake. Mufasa: The Lion King will follow the life of Simba’s father, and it’s set to be directed by the great Barry Jenkins , so this one is going to be worth checking out.

Thunderbolts

Release Date: July 26, 2024

It’s going to be a long time in between Avengers movies for the MCU, but in 2024 we’ll get a different sort of team-up with with Marvel’s version of the Suicide Squad, Thunderbolts. At D23 2022 we learned who the Thunderbolts team will consist of : Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier. Florence Pugh’s Yelena, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, and Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, all from Black Widow. The team will also include Wyatt Russell’s US Agent from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hannah John Kamen’s Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Untitled Deadpool Sequel

Release Date: September 6, 2024

One Marvel hero that fans have been very curious about is Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Marvel kept assuring us that Deadpool 3 would happen under Disney, and recently we learned that not only was the movie happening, but it will apparently, surprising all, include the return of Hugh Jackman, playing Wolverine one more time.

Fantastic Four

Release Date: July 29, 2022

Avatar 3

Release Date: December 20, 2024

Avatar 3 was filmed concurrently with Avatar: The Way of Water, so we know the movie is on the way, but with the release so far in the future, we likely won’t hear much about it any time soon.

Untitled Marvel

Release Date: February 14, 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Release Date: May 2, 2025

The MCU multiverse was born in the first season of Loki with the introduction of Jonathan Majors as Kang. It will, we assume, come to some sort of a conclusion or at least the beginning of one, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings will helm the effort, that will be followed months later by a second Avengers film

Untitled Marvel

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Secret Wars is one of the most popular comic crossover stories that Marvel has ever created, and so there’s already a lot of excitement surrounding a movie of the same name. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be the official end of Phase Six of the MCU and The Multiverse Saga, but that’s really all we know at this point.

Untitled Star Wars

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Untitled Marvel

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Untitled Marvel

Release Date: December 17, 2021

Untitled Marvel

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Untitled Marvel

Release Date: November 6, 2026

Avatar 4

Release Date: December 18, 2026

James Cameron has said that parts of Avatar 4 were filmed alongside Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3, but another massive production will need to get underway to finish out the five movie cycle. One certainly hopes that it won’t take as long to happen as it did to make the first sequel.

Untitled Star Wars

Release Date: December 17, 2027

Avatar 5

Release Date: December 22, 2028

The final Avatar movie will finally arrive in 2028, assuming there are not more delays, and Cameron doesn’t get it in his head to write more sequels.

While all of this is, of course, subject to change, and there are a lot of “Untitled” movies we know literally nothing about, there’s plenty here that is likely to keep Disney on top of the box office for several more years to come.