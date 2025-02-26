James Cameron Admits A Few People Have Already Seen Avatar 3 (And How I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall)
Avatar 3 already sounds amazing
Fans had to wait more than a decade for a second Avatar movie and, despite the follow-up filming seeing additional delays, we won’t be waiting nearly as long for Avatar: Fire and Ash. The film is on the 2025 movie schedule and seems unlikely to be delayed again, especially because the film is apparently so close to being done that some people have already seen it.
Speaking with Stuff out of New Zealand, the place where the bulk of the second and third Avatar movies were shot, James Cameron reveals that a few people have already seen the next Avatar film, and those people are seemingly quite lucky as Cameron thinks Fire and Ash may be the best movie in the series so far. He said…
James Cameron has already spoken a little about the emotional elements of Avatar: Fire and Ash. It’s clear that the death of Jake and Neytiri’s son, which happened in The Way of Water is something that will continue to weigh on the family, not just in the next movie, but throughout the rest of the series.
It’s unlikely that Avatar: Fire and Ash is complete. Whatever people have seen probably has incomplete visual effects. Considering every frame of the movie is going to require significant CGI work, the post-production on an Avatar movie is extensive, even in comparison to other modern blockbusters.
Still, I would love to see even an incomplete version of Avatar: Fire and Ash. James Cameron’s franchise is nothing if not incredibly ambitious and I can only imagine how amazing the new movie is going to look. And if it does have the added emotional depth, the movie could really be something special.
There were a lot of people who openly wondered if anybody even cared about the iAvatari franchise anymore before the release of the second film, but the box office success of Avatar: The Way of Water showed that the audience was still there. Watching an Avatar film is certainly a unique experience, one I'm looking forward to.
In the same way that the second Avatar movie shifted its location to the Oceans of Pandora, the third film will take the characters to the planet's volcanic area, introducing a new tribe of Na’vi which, based on what we know about Avatar: Fire and Ash, will be decidedly less friendly than the native characters we’ve met before.
