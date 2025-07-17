Alan Ritchson Opened Up About Why Reacher Season 4 Is So 'High Octane' They Should 'Check People's Heart Health Before Watching'

You know, every season of Reacher is what I would consider “high octane.” Apparently, though, we’re really going to be in for a wild and thrilling ride when the fourth season of the book-to-screen adaptation of Lee Child’s novels hits Amazon Prime. While that’s hard to fathom, Alan Ritchson broke down why fans might need to check their heart health before watching, and it truly upped my anticipation (and heart rate) for Season 4.

At the moment, Season 4 of Reacher is in production. So, as they continue to film and we keep waiting for new episodes to be available with an Amazon Prime subscription , Alan Ritchson gave an update about what’s to come. In his Instagram video showing some Reacher BTS, he used his caption to hype up what’s coming, saying he’s “so excited” about what they’re working on and that it “feels very right.” He also promised to deliver on the intensity this season, writing:

If the story was any more high octane we’d have to check people’s heart health before watching. Things get crazy this season in the best way.

Let us not forget, last season, there was an incredibly intense fight between Reacher and Paulie that both Ritchson and Olivier Richters called “the most physically demanding thing” they’ve ever done. Also, the Reacher star has been open about getting thrown through walls and injured while making this show. What I mean by all this is: the ante has always been upped, so the fact that this season is setting the bar even higher is kind of mind-blowing.

However, the hype train doesn’t stop there, because the Fast X actor continued to explain why this season is so special and intense, writing:

We want every year to be familiar but a little different and always frought with peril, mystery, action and a little of that sardonic Reacher humor of course. We’re ticking all the boxes.

To add fuel to Alan Ritchson’s fire, the synopsis for Gone Tomorrow , which is the book Season 4 is based on, is epic. In the novel, Reacher races through New York City as a bunch of people who are lying to him try and get him killed.

As the story unfolds, there’s a race through Manhattan, which is described as “a maze crowded with violent, skilled soldiers on all sides of a shadow war.” Also, to succeed, our titular character will have to look his “worst enemy in the eye.” So, if any of that happens in the show, we’re for sure in for an experience that's sure to raise our heart rates.

Well, that has me counting down the days until Season 4 is available with an Amazon Prime subscription , and I already couldn’t wait for more Reacher . So, consider me as thrilled as Alan Ritchson is about these upcoming episodes.

Overall, everything about this next season feels very exciting, and Ritchson’s post affirmed that. It also made it clear that he’s very passionate and confident about what they’re making. That kind of enthusiasm is infectious, and overall, I think we’re in for something really special and deeply intense when Reacher returns.