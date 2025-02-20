Zoe Saldańa Shared An Avatar 5 Fact That Just Blew My Mind (And Made Me Feel Super Old At The Same Time)

Filmmaker James Cameron is a legend in the industry, known for his big-scale projects and penchant for innovation. He's also the man behind one of the best sci-fi movies of all time: Avatar. The franchise (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is part of a five-film plan, which will tell one cohesive story about the Na'vi of Pandora. Zoe Saldańa recently shared a fact about the fifth movie that is really making me feel old (as well as blowing my mind)

What we know about Avatar: Fire and Ash is limited, but fans are hyped for the third installment to arrive this December. There will be two more movies to follow, meaning that the franchise is going to be in theaters for years to come. While speaking with Collider, Saldańa took stock of how long she'll have been playing Neytiri when all is said and done, offering:

I was 28 when I did the first movie and I think if all goes to plan, I'm gonna be 53, 54 for the very fifth one and last one. That's a gift. It's a gift to be able to revisit a character that has given me so much. To revisit a place that has been so magical. Not just for me, but for so many people in the world. We're talking about communities in the Amazon were able to see Avatar 1, and they were moved by the stories that Jim [Cameron] was saying and how they felt represented in the story that Jim was conveying. That's beautiful to be a part of something so impactful.

My mind is blown, and I'm suddenly feeling the need to tell some kids to get off my lawn. The audience and the cast of Avatar have grown up together, and we're both going to be pretty long in the tooth by the time the story is completed. No wonder there are such strong emotional ties to Pandora.

The first Avatar movie hit theaters back in 2009, and fans waited over a decade for the first sequel The Way of Water to finally follow suit. While James Cameron and company have picked up the pace, that gap is a big reason why the franchise as a whole will end up taking up so many years of Saldańa's life. Although she doesn't seem to be unhappy with how things have turned out.

The Avatar franchise is just one reason why Zoe Saldańa (who was recently nominated for an Oscar) has become one of the highest grossing actresses of all time. Add in her roles as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers, as well as years playing Uhura in Star Trek, and she's the queen of big budget blockbusters. We'll just have to wait and see what happens to her character Neytiri in the next three Avatar flicks. Luckily we won't have to wait long for a new movie, as Fire and Ice will arrive December 19th as part of the 2025 movie release dates.