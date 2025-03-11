James Cameron's Wife Has Already Seen Avatar 3, And His Comments About How She Reacted Are Wild
Talk aout a reaction.
If there’s one sure thing on the 2025 movie schedule when it comes to box office success, it has to be the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. While some thought the Avatar franchise was already past its prime, the box office success of Avatar: The Way of Water certainly showed that people would turn out. And by all indications, they’re going to get one hell of a movie when they do.
James Cameron has already mentioned that a few people have already seen a version of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and he has stated his belief that the new movie may be the best of the series so far. However, speaking with Empire he revealed a few more specific details. It seems Cameron’s wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, has seen the movie, and it was so impactful that she couldn’t talk about it for hours. The director said…
One assumes that eventually, James Cameron was able to get some thoughts out of his wife, but he does not reveal what they were. I have to say that while I was already curious about Avatar: Fire and Ash, this reaction has me even more intrigued. What in the world could have caused that sort of reaction? I’ve had some emotional responses to films before, but nothing quite like that. It’s unclear if Suzy Amis Cameron reacts like this to movies or a lot or if this is a rare response.
Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).
Expires March 30
James Cameron had been teasing a more emotional Avatar: Fire and Ash but to learn his wife cried for hours after seeing it is quite the statement. According to Cameron, his wife has been a strong predictor of his movies’ success in the past, so he’s confident that if she reacted this way, others will as well. So I guess bring the tissues.
Who knows what in the world will happen in Avatar: Fire and Ash to lead that sort of reaction? Cameron has discussed that the death of Jake and Neytiri’s son that happened at the end of The Way of Water will still be something that the characters will be dealing with in the sequels because grief like that isn’t something that people simply get over, but little else has been revealed that could indicate what could have audiences openly weeping. We'll find out when the movie hits theaters in December.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Opens Up About Gene Hackman And Betsy Arakawa’s Situation After Their Deaths: ‘Caregivers Need Care Too’
Voltron Holds A Personal Spot In My Childhood, So Here Is What I Want To See From The Henry Cavill Movie