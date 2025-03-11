James Cameron's Wife Has Already Seen Avatar 3, And His Comments About How She Reacted Are Wild

Talk aout a reaction.

If there’s one sure thing on the 2025 movie schedule when it comes to box office success, it has to be the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. While some thought the Avatar franchise was already past its prime, the box office success of Avatar: The Way of Water certainly showed that people would turn out. And by all indications, they’re going to get one hell of a movie when they do.

James Cameron has already mentioned that a few people have already seen a version of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and he has stated his belief that the new movie may be the best of the series so far. However, speaking with Empire he revealed a few more specific details. It seems Cameron’s wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, has seen the movie, and it was so impactful that she couldn’t talk about it for hours. The director said…

My wife watched the whole thing from end to end — she had kept herself away from it and I wasn’t showing her bits and pieces as we went along. This was December 22nd. She bawled for four hours. She kept trying to get her shit back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again. Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time.’

One assumes that eventually, James Cameron was able to get some thoughts out of his wife, but he does not reveal what they were. I have to say that while I was already curious about Avatar: Fire and Ash, this reaction has me even more intrigued. What in the world could have caused that sort of reaction? I’ve had some emotional responses to films before, but nothing quite like that. It’s unclear if Suzy Amis Cameron reacts like this to movies or a lot or if this is a rare response.

James Cameron had been teasing a more emotional Avatar: Fire and Ash but to learn his wife cried for hours after seeing it is quite the statement. According to Cameron, his wife has been a strong predictor of his movies’ success in the past, so he’s confident that if she reacted this way, others will as well. So I guess bring the tissues.

Who knows what in the world will happen in Avatar: Fire and Ash to lead that sort of reaction? Cameron has discussed that the death of Jake and Neytiri’s son that happened at the end of The Way of Water will still be something that the characters will be dealing with in the sequels because grief like that isn’t something that people simply get over, but little else has been revealed that could indicate what could have audiences openly weeping. We'll find out when the movie hits theaters in December.

