Why Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods Tried Something Different With Its Flashbacks

It felt right. … When I read the script, it was clearly written that in the flashback scenes, we would be, the four of us would be, the age that we are now. And what’s interesting about that conceit is that I didn’t miss a beat. It just felt right. In reading it, I didn’t stop and say, ‘Huh, how is that going to work?’ It just felt right in terms of how the script was written how the story was unfolding, and certainly when we got to the point where we were filming those scenes, it absolutely felt right.

Part of the reason why it felt right was [because] Chadwick arrived in Thailand maybe five weeks after the rest of us. We’d been working for five weeks or so before Chadwick showed up. And we had spent so much time talking about his character, Norm, that when he showed up and we started playing those flashback scenes, it was an added component of knowledge that we had about this man Norm that fed directly into how we could play in those scenes, and the appreciation that we all had for Norm in those flashback scenes. It just made sense to simply concentrate on playing the truth of the scene. And the fact that we are the same age as we are now, it just didn’t matter, it felt right.