The Complicated History Of Disneyland's Splash Mountain And Song of the South

Song of the South hasn't been released by Disney since 1986, and the movie has never seen a home video release in North America. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger made it clear on multiple occasions that he saw no place for the film in a modern Disney company. The movie isn't available on Disney+ now, and it's unlikely that it ever will be. The movie has a very dated view of racial relations, and as such, with that topic being at the forefront of many minds, there are many asking Disney to re-theme Splash Mountain. But how in the world did a movie that nobody wants to talk about get a theme park attraction in 1989, and even later when the ride was added to other parks after Disneyland?