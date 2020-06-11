Simon Pegg Recalls Hilarious Story Meeting Carrie Fisher ‘The Best Day Of My Life’

Leave a Comment
The Star Wars franchise has been captivating audiences for decades, with entire generations of moviegoers brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Because of this, fans feel a very deeply personal connection with the property, including the cast/crew that has been able to work on Star Wars themselves. Actor Simon Pegg is no exception, as he was thrilled to join the space opera playing Jakku's Unkar Plutt. And he recently shared an amazing story about spending time with the late Carrie Fisher on the set.
As far as Star Wars icons go, there are few quite as prolific as Carrie Fisher's Leia. Fisher was able to film both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi before her unexpected death in 2016, in addition to her work on the original trilogy. Simon Pegg was lucky enough to meet her on the set of The Force Awakens, and shared a hilarious and sweet exchange he shared with the actress/writer. As he put it,
I had such a huge crush on Carrie Fisher when I was a kid. She was like my first sort of stirrings of romantic love. And I got to spend a little time with her. We had a lovely day when we wandered around the set of the Resistance base together arm in arm. And we were just sort of chatting and I turned around and we were looking at each other. And I was looking into her eyes and it was the same eyes. Obviously it sounds really obvious to say it, but I was looking into those eyes that sort of captivated me as as kid. And I said ‘You know, I’ve always loved you.’ And she grabbed my hand and looked at my wedding ring and said, ‘Fuck, you!’ It was the best day of my life.
What a legend. Carrie Fisher was known for her quick wit and sense of humor, and this memory by Simon Pegg definitely highlights that. And not only did the Star Trek actor get the chance to profess his love to Princess Leia herself, he also share a laugh with the late actress. Talk about goals.
Simon Pegg shared this story about Carrie Fisher with Vanity Fair, while reminiscing about his various film roles. Pegg played has a small part in The Force Awakens as Unkar Plutt, but helped to set the stage for Rey and her eventual rise to power. And aside from joining the franchise for a brief role, this gig offered Pegg the chance to meet his first celebrity crush, and bond with Fisher in a way he'd never forget.
Obviously Simon Pegg isn't the first person to tell Carrie Fisher that he grew up in love with her. Fisher's Princess Leia was many Star Wars fans' first crush, with Fisher becoming a sex symbol shortly after the franchise became a sensation. Then there's the gold bikini that will life in infamy, a costume that seems inappropriate in a modern context.
Carrie Fisher was known for her fiery personality and sense of humor, going viral various times throughout the press tour for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This type of energy and spirit was shown in the public eye, as well as private moments like her tour of the movie's set with Simon Pegg. Fisher has a presence and legacy that will never be forgotten, apart from her professional work.
