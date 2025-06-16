Even Jeff Goldblum Gets ‘Very Starstruck,’ And I Get It After His Story About Meeting George Clooney

I think it’s safe to say everyone can claim at least one great Jeff Goldblum movie as their favorite from his five decade+ career. As one of the most well known and beloved Hollywood vets today, you’d think he’s met everyone and can keep cool while doing so. Surprisingly, neither case is true, at least when it comes to his recounting of meeting George Clooney earlier this year.

During his stop in at Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his new album, Still Blooming, Goldblum shared the starstruck moment he had with Clooney. While the Jurassic Park actor thought he’d just be seeing the stage production Good Night and Good Luck, and then meeting the cast, he learned Paul McCartney was there to do the same. So, after thrillingly meeting the Beatles member, the pair went backstage to meet the third mega-hitter and co. with equally exciting energy. Goldblum recalled:

I was very excited, and then sure enough after the play, I was looking, and [McCartney and I] got a chance to go backstage and meet George and the cast. I saw him in the flesh for the first time ever, and there he was, my golly. I’m very starstruck, because he means a lot to me.

As fans of the 72-year-old have come to know, he’s candidly caring onscreen and off. From his response to being on the '49ers jumbotron this past winter and having gushed about young Scarlett Johansson , to even hyping his Ragnarok peer who left him starstruck , Cate Blanchett, he loves to share that he too is a fan of so much. Now knowing that not only did he meet one of his most admired stars, but two at the same time, shares a lot about his experience.

Jeff Goldblum went on about the behind-the-curtain experience. Humbly, he noted that they ended up taking a picture together, and the Ocean’s actor seemed to have an equal amount of appreciation for The Fly alum. He finished by sharing just how much it all meant:

And then they were taking pictures, and he saw me and he was very nice. This is bragging, I shouldn’t do it, but he said, ‘Jeff Goldblum. I love Jeff Goldblum. Come here, Jeff, let’s take a picture.’ And all that stuff. It made my life and my year.

I love the whole evening for him! Even A-listers need a magical celeb encounter now and again and this seems to fit the bill perfectly for Goldblum, as he and his castmates await Wicked: For Good to hit the 2025 movie guide this November. Frankly, I’m not sure how the Broadway cast handled having the terrific trio all under one roof for the evening, but it sure sounds like an unforgettable night!

The real question is: who will be the next public figure that Jeff Goldblum will gush over meeting? I’d love to know who remains on that list after having George Clooney and Paul McCartney checked off.