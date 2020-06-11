Disneyland Is Opening Sooner Than We Thought And It Could Be A Test For Other Theme Parks

Certainly Disneyland wants to reopen and welcome guests back. There are people who want to go to work and the company wants to make money, but the Disney of Bob Iger, and Iger is still a voice being listened to, even if he's not CEO, has always been the company of calculated risk. The company doesn't go out on limbs, not too far at least, it waits for when the time is right and then it takes the shot. Reopening is a risk, it always will be, no matter when it happens, but if the downside was too great, if the possibility of something catastrophic was really seen as being high, then we probably wouldn't see the park reopening quite yet.