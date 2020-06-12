Last Man Standing's Kaitlyn Dever Lining Up Next Movie And It's A Musical

As for Kaitlyn Dever, the actress still strives to pop up in Last Man Standing when she can and did appear in a few 2020 episodes of the longtime comedy. Meanwhile, she has the aforementioned Platform and Monsterland coming up and she also recently signed on with the guys who did The Peanut Butter Falcon, Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, to star in The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park. That would be another half-hour sitcom about secretly living in LA’s famous park.