Rachel Zegler Just Landed Her Snow White Follow-Up Film, And I Love That She’s Teaming Up With An A+ Oscar Winner

Rachel Zegler is one of the many actors to have a notable film released as part of the 2025 movie schedule. Earlier this year, she marked the release of Disney’s Snow White, the latest live-action remake from the House of Mouse. It would appear that at this point, the film hasn’t hit the heights of some of its predecessors. All the while, Zegler is still making waves within the Hollywood landscape. On that note, she just landed her follow-up flick, and it’ll pair her with a beloved Oscar winner.

The 23-year-old singer and actress is joining the dramedy film She Gets It From Me. Per Variety, the film will see Rachel Zegler team up with Marisa Tomei, as the pair will play mother and daughter. Julia von Heinz is set to direct the film, which is based on a true story. It tells the story of an engaged woman named Nicky (Zegler), who finds herself thrust into a situation where she finds and reconnects with her birth mother. A brief synopsis reads, “YouTube is packed with tearful family reunions, but nobody films the messy aftermath.”

(Image credit: Sony)

Preliminary plot details suggest that Marisa Tomei’s character, Charlotte, is quite a pistol. Not only is she apparently a former rocker, but she also apparently has a habit of popping pills. Tomei is no stranger to taking on roles that are a little over-the-top as well as mom characters (which she has regrets about). Based on the little information we have on Julia von Heinz’s film thus far, I’m getting vibes of 2015’s Ricki and the Flash. That film has its charms, and I’m hopeful that this upcoming one does as well.

What’ll truly be intriguing to see, of course, is how the My Cousin Vinny star mixes it up with Rachel Zegler on screen. I’m not sure they’re the first two actresses as peg as portraying a mother-daughter duo. However, I do like the notion of it, and it could be fun to see them bounce off each other, especially in what could be a funny and emotionally messy film.

It goes without saying that Rachel Zegler has been gaining some serious notoriety over the past several years. She burst onto the cinematic scene in a big way through her role as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which also marked a major instance of Latina representation. Also among her live-action credits are The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (which she nearly turned down) and the horror comedy Y2K. She even dipped her toes into the superhero genre with Shazam! Fury of the Gods and, even in recent years, Zegler’s been fancasted for Marvel roles.

Much has been said about the New Jersey native’s role in Snow White, as some took issue with her casting. She also drew backlash for making comments about the OG film, saying that she felt some aspects of it were outdated and that the remake would remedy them. Ultimately, the Marc Webb directed-film opened to lukewarm reviews and, while it topped the box office in its opening weekend, the movie has since underperformed.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t seem as though Rachel Zegler is being hampered by the live-action Disney flick’s performance. Not only that, but critics who reviewed Snow White singled out her performance as a highlight of the film. I was already curious as to what Zegler would do next but, now, I’m especially pumped to see her share the screen with the great Marisa Tomei in She Gets It From Me.