Keke Palmer's Hilarious One Of Them Days Is Dominating Netflix, And I'm Hyped About All The Things She's Doing Next

It’s an exciting time to be a movie fan because there’s so many actors in their 20s and 30s who are proving to have A-list star quality – from Timothée Chalamet to Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Glen Powell, or Jenna Ortega and Sydney Sweeney. I’m a big fan of all those names, but it’s time to talk about how we should be naming Keke Palmer among them. Sure, she falls into the category of child stars who made a comeback , but Palmer has too many huge and exciting projects on the way to be called anything but one of the biggest young actresses in Hollywood.

Earlier this year, Keke Palmer of course starred in One Of Them Days with SZA, which actually crushed at the box office with a $51 million worldwide haul against a reported $14 million budget. While certainly audiences were looking for a good comedy to start their year, I think undoubtedly Palmer was a huge selling point for the film, and women in the industry who are doing it like Keke Palmer are few and far between.

I Can’t Get Over How Funny Keke Palmer Is In One Of Them Days

When I walked out of One Of Them Days when it hit theaters in January, I was just happy. Along with critics having a blast with it , I had such a good time at the movies watching Palmer and SZA’s buddy comedy. I know I’m going to return to it when I need a few belly laughs, because there just aren't enough female buddy comedies like it . The movie proved further that there’s no shot Palmer has “no charisma” like her character says about herself as the down-on-their-luck besties hilariously tried to come up with their rent in the matter of hours.

The movie then arrived for those with a Netflix subscription at the end of March, and shot right to the top of Netflix’s top 10 , making it one of the most popular movies being streamed at the moment. What makes the Netflix domination better is how much the movie deserves to reach its status.

Next, Palmer Is Set To Keep Her ‘Good Fortune’ In A Comedy Alongside Keanu Reeves And Seth Rogen

In honor of Keke Palmer finding huge success with a comedy, which is very hard to do in the present landscape in Hollywood, I decided to hunt around for what she’s up to next, and boy, was I not bummed out. Even though Keke Palmer has the baggage of being on Nickelodeon as a kid and recently became a first-time mother herself , she’s clearly hustling and being sought after with what she has next.

Her next project set to be released, which is among upcoming 2025 movies coming out in October, is another comedy called Good Fortune. The movie -- written and directed by Aziz Ansari -- will have Palmer starring alongside Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen and Sandra Oh! Is Palmer here to revive the theatrical comedy? I think she might be.

Anyway, in Good Fortune Reeves playing an angel named Gabriel who has Ansari’s and Rogen’s characters body swap to show the former struggling man that money won’t solve his problems. It leads Gabriel to lose his wings and all sorts of mayhem to occur following his actions. I’m so ready for this.

She's Also Going To Team Up With Eddie Murphy For A Movie!!

Another upcoming project that Palmer has under her belt will have her actually collaborating with comedy legend, Eddie Murphy. It’s a heist movie called The Pickup from the director of The Blackening and the Ride Along movies. It’s an Amazon Prime movie that also has Pete Davidson and Eva Longoria involved, so you know it’s going to be a funny one. I just need to see this pair’s chemistry like right now!

I’m Also Hyped For The Filmmaker She’s Working With On An Upcoming Sci-Fi Comedy

I was also excited to read that Keke Palmer will be the star of Boots Riley’s next movie, I Love Boosters, with Demi Moore, LaKeith Stanfield, Naomi Ackie, Eiza González, Poppy Liu, Taylour Paige and Will Poulter. The film is apparently about a group of shoplifters who target a fashion icon. Boots Riley directed a movie called Sorry To Bother You in 2018 that was absolutely wild and riveting, and I love that Palmer is getting a chance to be in more auteur projects alongside some pure fun comedies. I mean she was just incredible in Jordan Peele’s Nope, she deserves the range she’s getting in her career.

And, She Also Signed On For A Remake Of One Of My Favorite Weird ‘80s Movies

As if all those projects in and of themselves aren’t exciting already, per a Variety report from this past September, Palmer has also signed on to star in a remake of The Burbs for Peacock. I know it’s not one of the most popular '80s movies, but I watched the original The Burbs movie, which stars Tom Hanks, Carrie Fisher, Bruce Dern and Corey Feldman, when I was growing up and I loved its weird, dark humor.

If you’re not hip to it, it’s about residents of a suburban neighborhood who start to suspect their neighbors are ritualistic murderers. While Palmer is doing all sorts of original stories not based on any IPs, I definitely can’t wait to see her spin on this classic, because I actually think she’s one of the few people who could really make it as funny (or funnier) than the cult classic.

I'm So Just Happy Keke Palmer Is Becoming A Bona Fide Movie Star Now, As She Should

Didn’t I tell you Keke Palmer is absolutely on fire? Of course, I don’t know at this point which of these movies will actually be good and which one’s might bomb, but I think her upcoming resume really shows how big a star Palmer is. And, it’s time for the public to recognize Keke Palmer as such, because it feels like she’s only just now starting to get her flowers!