Lindsay Lohan's A Rom-Com Queen, But I Just Realized Her New Series Count My Lies Marks A Wild 'First' For The Actress

When Lindsay Lohan made her comeback as a leading lady in 2022, she reasserted herself as a rom-com queen as well. After taking a break for a few years from on-screen work, she returned with Falling for Christmas , and since then, she has led two more rom-coms for Netflix . Now, her next project will mark a turn for her, as she realized that her new series, Count My Lies, will be one of the “first” times she doesn’t kiss her love interest at the end of the story.

Thinking back on all of Lohan’s most iconic movies, some of which are the best films of the 2000s , they basically all include idealistic love stories and swoon-worthy love interests. Mean Girls has Aaron Samuels. Freaky Friday has Chad Michael Murray’s Jake, and he’s returning for Freakier Friday, too. Just My Luck featured Chris Pine in his earlier acting days. And the list goes on. To that point, when Elle asked Lohan why she was excited to take on a dramatic TV series as he next project, she said:

It’s going to be nice to do something different. I was talking to the writers and showrunners yesterday and told them, ‘I don’t know if you realize, but this is the first time where I don’t have to have a romantic interest, where I don’t have to kiss someone at the end of the movie.’ Which is so refreshing—to not have to be that girl for once.

I totally get where Lohan is coming from. While I am a champion for the best rom-coms and Lohan’s place among the stars of this genre, you also don’t need romance in every project for it to be good.

Not to mention, especially since Lohan’s last three movies (all of which you can stream with a Netflix subscription ) were rom-coms, I agree that it will be “refreshing” to see her in something totally different.

For some context, Count My Lies, the new show Lohan was discussing, is in development at Hulu. It will be a book-to-screen adaptation of Sophie Stava’s novel of the same name, and the actress will play Violet Lockhart, a wealthy person who hires a woman named Sloane to be her child’s nanny. However, Sloane is a liar; she fibbed her way into this job. But Violet and her husband Jay have their own secrets, too.

What follows, as the synopsis says, is a “breakneck, unputdownable thriller about the secrets we keep, and the terrifying dangers that lurk just under the images we spend so much time trying to maintain.”

So, no, I don’t think this show is going to end with a sweet kiss and a happily ever after.

Overall, this project seems wild, and I can’t wait to watch it. The premise alone has me hooked. However, the fact that it will also mark Lohan’s first leading role in a TV series, alongside the notion that it won’t be a rom-com that ends with a kiss, has me even more sat.

Noting that she does “love the book” and she’s looking forward to doing “something different,” it’s clear Lohan is excited about what’s to come as well. So, as we learn more about Count My Lies and how it differs from the other films we know and love from the actress, we’ll keep you posted.