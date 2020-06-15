Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods Arrived On Netflix And Fans Are Already Campaigning For One Star's Oscar Nomination

Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods has finally arrived, and the film has achieved massive acclaim from audiences and critics, including a glowing review from CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell. The film centers on a group of Vietnam War veterans who journey back to the country to retrieve treasure they buried while serving. While Lee’s vision is being praised, many are also singling out the performances, particularly that of Delroy Lindo. Social media has certainly taken notice of his work, and it would appear many are already campaigning for him to get some serious awards buzz.