Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods Arrived On Netflix And Fans Are Already Campaigning For One Star's Oscar Nomination

Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods has finally arrived, and the film has achieved massive acclaim from audiences and critics, including a glowing review from CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell. The film centers on a group of Vietnam War veterans who journey back to the country to retrieve treasure they buried while serving. While Lee’s vision is being praised, many are also singling out the performances, particularly that of Delroy Lindo. Social media has certainly taken notice of his work, and it would appear many are already campaigning for him to get some serious awards buzz.
Delroy’s Lindo’s character, Paul, has quite an emotional journey in the film, one that sees him slowly unravel and face his demons as he and his brothers in arms attempt to claim their treasure. With his strong performance, many social media users believe that Lindo deserves the top prize for his work and have already envisioned him receiving it using a scene from the film:
Many viewers became extremely engaged in Delroy Lindo’s performance, with some finding it hard to look away from him, and Lindo makes it hard to do so. One Twitter user even felt like the actor could jump out of the screen at any moment:
One of the aspects of Lindo’s portrayal of Paul that really seems to be resonating with audiences is the depiction of PTSD’s serious effects on those who’ve experienced war, and viewers are making sure to note this:
Having worked in film for over 40 years, Delroy Lindo has a number of memorable roles under his belt. Some of his most notable performances are actually from Spike Lee films. The internet is well aware of this, and fans are making sure that those unfamiliar with his work will seek to rectify that:
Needless to say, viewers have simply been in awe of what Lindo has done in Da 5 Bloods, with some touting his performance as something they've never seen before:
Delroy Lindo has always been a strong actor, and it’s so good to see him get recognized. It’s definitely evident that movie buffs would love to see him pick up a gold statue at the Oscars (and grab other awards) next year, and this early buzz certainly kickstarts that campaign in tremendous fashion. As one of the first actors to be showered with true Oscars praise this year, Lindo is in a very good position to make some noise.
We’ll have to wait and see who else garners any buzz like this as more films are released throughout the year, but it’s certainly going to be hard to top a performance like Delroy Lindo’s. Let’s hope that this not only lands him the coveted award but even more meaty roles to add to his already impressive resume.
You can stream Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods on Netflix now.