Kevin Bacon’s You Should Have Left Director Explains Why The Movie’s A Better Fit For VOD

I don’t know that this [movie] was always destined to be in a theater. Certainly, we hoped for a theatrical release. We wanted a theatrical release, but we had just come to the point where we were discussing it with Blumhouse and Universal when COVID came and made it moot. But part of me felt like, I don’t know that I want to be… I’ve been making movies for 30 years. And having them be in a movie theater is the ne plus ultra. That’s the experience you want. That’s how I best like to see most movies. But this movie, it’s cinematic, but it’s also intimate. And, you know, theaters have changed. What’s shown in theaters has changed. What people are willing to go out to see has changed. And what I definitely didn't want to happen was to go out and compete with a minor league budget for promotion and have to compete with a bunch of $150 or $250 million movies. Or squeezing some weekend where you feel like a tiny, some sliver of the audience might be yours. I just didn’t want to get crushed. So when this came as an option, and a possible new way for them to debut movies, I was really thrilled.