Walt Disney World: Everything That Will Be Be Back When The Parks Reopen

Walt Disney World will be opening its doors after a months long closure in just a couple of weeks, but the one thing we know is that a lot of things will be different when that happens. A host of new safety procedures will be in place to try and keep guests as safe as possible at the happiest place on earth. But beyond that, as the park sees a phased reopening, not every attraction will be available when the parks are back in operation.
We already knew that some major crowd pleasing, and crowd-creating, attractions like fireworks and parades won't be happening when Walt Disney World drops the rope once more. However, there are a handful of standard attractions that will also be unavailable on day one. Walt Disney World has released a full list of exactly what you will be able to do when the parks reopen, and the good news is that all the big E-ticket attractions will still be available.
Magic Kingdom
The Magic Kingdom list looks like it could include every attraction in the park, but there are a handful of attractions that you won't be able to experience. The Monsters Inc Laugh Floor is probably the biggest attraction not listed as opening. It's a show set up like a comedy club and it seems likely that social distancing won't do the show any favors, and as such it will stay closed. Of course, it's possible the attraction could reopen later on. Enchanted Tales with Belle looks to also be staying closed. Many attractions that use live performers will not be happening at reopening.
Attractions
- "it's a small world”
- Astro Orbiter
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
- Country Bear Jamboree
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Jungle Cruise
- Liberty Square Riverboat
- Mad Tea Party
- Mickey's PhilharMagic
- Peter Pan's Flight
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Prince Charming Regal Carrousel
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
- Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom
- Space Mountain
- Splash Mountain
- Swiss Family Treehouse
- The Barnstormer
- The Hall of Presidents
- The Haunted Mansion
- The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Tom Sawyer Island
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover
- Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid
- Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress
- Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room
Dining
- Aloha Isle
- Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies
- Be Our Guest Restaurant
- Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
- Liberty Square Market
- Liberty Tree Tavern
- Main Street Bakery
- Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe
- Pinocchio Village Haus
- The Plaza Restaurant
- Sleepy Hollow
- Storybook Treats
- Sunshine Tree Terrace
- Tony's Town Square Restaurant
Epcot
As with Magic Kingdom, the attractions you won't find open on day one at Epcot are the ones that are likely difficult to handle under social distancing conditions. Turtle Talk with Crush encourages kids to sit together in a group on the floor, and the park isn't going to want that. The biggest loss may be the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along, as it's one of Epcot's newest attractions and now it will be unavailable. However, Spaceship Earth, which was originally going to be closed for major refurbishment, will be open for business.
Attractions
- Awesome Planet
- Canada Far and Wide
- Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival
- Friendship Lagoon Boats
- Frozen Ever After
- Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros
- Impressions de France
- Journey Into Imagination with Figment
- Kidcot (modified)
- Living with the Land
- Mission: SPACE
- Reflections of China
- Soarin' Around the World
- Spaceship Earth
- Test Track
- The American Adventure
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- Walt Disney Imagineering presents the Epcot Experience
Dining
- Biergarten Restaurant
- Choza de Margarita
- Coral Reef Restaurant
- Crepes des Chefs de France
- Fife & Drum Tavern
- Funnel Cake
- Garden Grill Restaurant
- Gelati
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Joy of Tea
- Kabuki Café
- Katsura Grill
- L'Artisan des Glaces
- La Cantina de San Angel
- La Cava de Tequila
- La Hacienda de San Angel
- The Land Cart
- Le Cellier Steakhouse
- Popcorn in Canada
- Refreshment Outpost
- Refreshment Port
- Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue
- Rose & Crown Dining Room
- Rose & Crown Pub
- San Angel Inn Restaurante
- Spice Road Table
- Sunshine Seasons
- Tangierine Café
- Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kiosks
- Traveler’s Café
- UK Beer Cart
- Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria
Disney's Animal Kingdom
Nothing major is really missing at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Both Pandora attractions will be open on day one along with other popular rides like Dinosaur and the Kilamanjaro Safaris. One big question here is how the popularity of something like Flight of Passage will be handled with social distancing in the queue and no FastPass+. Lines for that could get out of hand.
Attractions
- Avatar Flight of Passage
- DINOSAUR
- Discovery Island Trails
- Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain
- Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail
- It’s Tough to be a Bug!
- Kali River Rapids
- Kilimanjaro Safaris
- Maharajah Jungle Trek
- Na'vi River Journey
- The Animation Experience at Conservation Station
- The Oasis Exhibits
- TriceraTop Spin
- Wilderness Explorers
- Wildlife Express
Dining
- Anandapur Ice Cream Truck
- Creature Comforts
- Dawa Bar
- Dino-Bite Snacks
- Flame Tree Barbecue
- Harambe Fruit Market
- Isle of Java
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Mr. Kamal's
- Nomad Lounge
- Pongu Pongu
- Rainforest Cafe® at Disney's Animal Kingdom
- Restaurantosaurus
- Satu'li Canteen
- Tamu Tamu Refreshments
- Thirsty River Bar & Trek Snacks
- Tiffins Restaurant
- Trilo-Bites
- Yak & Yeti™ Local Food Cafes
- Yak & Yeti™ Restaurant
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Finally, we have Disney's Hollywood Studios. For the most part major attractions are all good to go here as well, all of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be up and running, including Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minn's Runaway Railway. However, the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular won't be running, along with, Beauty & the Beast - Live on Stage or Voyage of the Little Mermaid. It seems that one area where attractions will be missing in general is live stage shows. This is likely for the safety of the performers, who would need to be close together throughout a show without masks. In addition, while some theaters have individual seating, which makes distancing easier, other shows like Indiana Jones, have bench seats, which would making keeping distance potentially more difficult.
Attractions
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy
- Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Muppet*Vision 3D
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vacation Fun (at Mickey Shorts Theater)
- Walt Disney Presents
Dining
- 50's Prime Time Café
- Anaheim Produce
- Backlot Express
- BaseLine Tap House
- Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- The Hollywood Brown Derby
- The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano
- Milk Stand
- Oga's Cantina at the Walt Disney World Resort
- Peevy’s Polar Pipeline
- PizzeRizzo
- Ronto Roasters
- Rosie's All-American Café
- Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
- Sunshine Day Bar
- The Trolley Car Café
There are always random events that take place during Disney vacations. There are always unexpected breakdowns or other things that might keep guests from doing some things they'd like to do. The reopening of Walt Disney World will very much feel like that more than likely, just on a slightly larger scale. Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom will reopen on July 11, Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios will follow July 15.