Walt Disney World: Everything That Will Be Be Back When The Parks Reopen

Walt Disney World will be opening its doors after a months long closure in just a couple of weeks, but the one thing we know is that a lot of things will be different when that happens. A host of new safety procedures will be in place to try and keep guests as safe as possible at the happiest place on earth. But beyond that, as the park sees a phased reopening, not every attraction will be available when the parks are back in operation.

We already knew that some major crowd pleasing, and crowd-creating, attractions like fireworks and parades won't be happening when Walt Disney World drops the rope once more. However, there are a handful of standard attractions that will also be unavailable on day one. Walt Disney World has released a full list of exactly what you will be able to do when the parks reopen, and the good news is that all the big E-ticket attractions will still be available.