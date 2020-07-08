Warner Bros. Studio Gates Crashed During Police Pursuit

Leave a Comment
Generally, when we hear about bad things happening on studio lots, these are things which are being simulated for us to enjoy later in movies or TV shows. Unfortunately, today saw something quite different on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, when a police chase led to the studio's gates getting crashed through.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a suspect is currently on the lose after crashing the vehicle they were driving into the Warner Bros. studio gate off Olive Avenue, which is Gate 7 at the studio. Glendale Police spokesman Sgt. Randy Stewart said that the chase (which began in Glendale, CA) and resulting crash, which both happened before 3 p.m. PST, led to the suspect fleeing on foot in the area. At the time of this writing, that suspect is still on the loose and a perimeter has been set up so that police may more easily search for the individual.
Someone was in the area, and managed to catch what appeared to be the vehicle in question on the Warner Bros. lot, already getting the once over by police, and posted it to Twitter:
Sgt. Stewart didn't reveal whether or not anyone was hurt in the chase or crash, but I have to imagine, that with little to no filming going on right now there were not likely to be too many people on the studio lot and in the path of danger. It you take a good look at that Jeep in the photo, though, you can see that it has sustained some damage, so it wouldn't be impossible that the driver of the vehicle did get injured during the crash.
Right now, we don't know what led the police to chase this suspect, but I think the driver may have figured that crashing through the Warner Bros. studio gate would cause enough of a commotion that it would allow for an easier getaway on foot than if they'd simply stopped on the side of the road and took off running.
If you can believe it, this is not the first time this has happened. And, not just at a studio lot, but at this particular lot. On September 18, 2010, New Yorker Michael Rodriguez-Cintron, 43, was arrested after crashing his car through a wooden gate at Warner Bros. studio in Burbank. According to police, Rodriguez-Cintron, who was arrested while roaming around a back lot at the studio, had a fake gun in his car as well as a duffel bag filled with bottles of an unidentified flammable liquid and ignition sources, leading to the need to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad for a full investigation. No one was injured in that crash.
In case you're wondering what productions might have been effected, had the studio been in full operating mode right now, films like Birds of Prey and the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy have filmed there, with Super Mario Bros.: The Movie set to film on the lot, while TV shows such as Lucifer, Westworld, Shameless and Animal Kingdom film there as well.
Hopefully, this situation will be cleared up, so be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest. You can also check out what's coming soon with our 2020 movie release schedule.