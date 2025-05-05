That Time Walton Goggins Almost Got Arrested In His Bathing Suit For Having A Photoshoot In The Middle Of Traffic

Walton Goggins' presence on the 2025 TV schedule has been mightily impressive, save for the continuing Aimee Lou Wood drama. Regardless of those BTS details, his performances on White Lotus and the highlight-filled final season of Righteous Gemstones have been captivating, even arresting, we'll say. Funnily enough, Goggins thought he was going to be booked by some actual cops while wearing his bathing suit for participating in a photoshoot during rush hour traffic.

The 53-year-old stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his success with both of his recent HBO shows (available to stream with a Max subscription), as well as his laid-back lifestyle. During the interview, part of which was shared on Instagram, the Fallout S2 actor broke down how close he came to getting hauled off to jail by a cop, and in his show-stealing Speedos no less.

Goggins talked about posing for some sporadic photography while traipsing about Santa Monica Pier, with visual evidence of his Ferris wheel ride. He described being coaxed into playfully interrupting a female-centric public painting class, and said the plan was then to hit the road to visit another location. Goggins said he was then ready to pull some car stunts in the name of creativity. In his words:

We were in this car. I said, ‘Oh, okay, get your camera ready.’ I stood up out of the sunroof—I kind of stood up. He was taking photos from underneath, and it was really cool. I said, ‘You think that’s cool? Watch this.’

He then took things to the next level by straight up exiting the vehicle as it rolled though active, though slow-moving, traffic. He made it sound safe enough, and it doesn't seem like anyone involved tried to stop him. As such, the shoot continued as he made his way through the cars, successfully Frogger-ing to the sidewalk. But it seems like he wasn't moving forward at the same rate as traffic, so when he heard an authoritative voice, the fun day took an uneasy turn. Here's how he described it:

I got really excited. I'm an enthusiastic person. They were going slow. We were in traffic. I opened the door. We were going three or 4 miles an hour, and I got out and I went across a lane of traffic. Looking back at the camera. Taking pictures. I got to the other side, and they had to keep going. A cop car came by with sirens, and he said, ‘Excuse me, sir, excuse me.’

It feels like it’s a whole saga, this stint with Cultured! He was at one point at the top of a Ferris wheel, posing for the photographer, the next, he’s in a tiny bathing suit alone and a cop is questioning him. Learning about the BTS of this day makes this session an even more unforgettable spread.

Goggins then nervously jumped into explaining to the cop why his outfit, and what he was doing. He quickly realized things looked a little different since the car had to move on, due to it being active traffic. The Hateful Eight alum shared he thought he was going to get arrested, but it all ended with a somewhat surprising twist. He continued:

I said, ‘Oh, my god, I'm so sorry. Officer, I'm so sorry.’ He said, What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I'm doing a photo shoot.’ He said, ‘Where is your photographer?’ No one was there. [Laughs.] Everyone left in the car. I thought I was going to jail. I really thought I was going to go to jail. He said, at the end of it, he said, ‘I'm a huge fan of The Shield, which is a cop show I did.

I love that there was so much going on for the entourage involved with the iconic offering of the newly recognized heartthrob. High stakes, high artistic risks and an unsuspecting fan questioning his actions. Thankfully, all drama was avoided, other than explaining where his crew was. Though if things had gone south, there’s no doubt in my mind Goggins would likely call his pal Pedro Pascal to bail him out.

The Django Unchained star has a brief respite after the almost underwear arrest and Gemstones ending before hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. Make sure to tune in on the titular night at 11:30 pm EST or stream it the following day with a Peacock subscription.