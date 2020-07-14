Why Rian Johnson Would Be A Good Fit For Directing Detective Pikachu 2

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over a year after Pokemon: Detective Pikachu was released into theaters, there’s still no clear word on what the status is for a potential sequel. Fans might have thought that with such a huge presence in the world of video game movies, the Ryan Reynolds/Justice Smith buddy detective flick would have some sort of plan in play by now for a follow-up. Which is why I’d like to present a pretty solid foundation for a future plan to be constructed: Rian Johnson should be signed on as the director for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu 2.