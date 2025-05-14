I've Always Wanted Knives Out And Poker Face To Crossover, And Natasha Lyonne Revealed If She'd Be Down For It

As of late, Rian Johnson has become synonymous with the mystery genre for movie and TV lovers thanks to his Knives Out movies and the Poker Face series having just began its new season to the 2025 TV schedule . But what if Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc and Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale teamed up at some point? Could that happen, please?

Now that Poker Face Season 2 has started over on Peacock, Natasha Lyonne actually brought up the idea herself when she was asked about the idea of Charlie Cale ever making it to the big screen with one of her mysteries. Here’s what she said:

Yeah, it's something actually I'd love to do. I would love to do a Knives Out, Poker Face crossover movie.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly , Lyonne shared her million dollar idea, and now I officially need this in my life. This is an especially exciting answer because the Poker Face star is also behind the writing, and serves as executive producer and has helmed a couple episodes of the show.

I’m particularly interested in this because I’m so curious how the two detectives would interact with the other. While Benoit Blanc is more of a straight shooter with a Southern draw, Charlie Cale is a lot more rough around the edges. I think they would definitely butt heads, which would make for a great, unlikely detective duo that's very comedic, and now I need this to happen.

Poker Face returned last week with a more “ridiculous” season and a ton more exciting celebrity guests like John Mulaney, who acts our socks off in his episode , and Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo. Oh, and Daniel Craig is also set to play Benoit Blanc again in the third Knives Out movie, Wake Up, Dead Man . Seeing both of their new cases is only going to make me want this more, I know it.

However, Natasha Lyonne's answer got a little bit wild when she joked that she also wants to get The Pink Panther involved, or at least have the late Henry Mancini score the movie. Which is, of course, impossible unless they use already composed pieces of music. All in all, Lyonne particularly has her eye on doing more roles that can be seen on the big screen. As she continued:

I'd love a decade of making movies. I miss movies a lot, so I'm excited to make some, I think, because they're fun. I loved His Three Daughters and I love this movie I'm working with Brit Marling on now [Lyonne's feature directorial debut, Uncanny Valley], and I miss 'em. They're fun.

Did you know that Natasha Lyonne is working on an A.I.-assisted movie called Uncanny Valley ? Sure, there’s often a negative connotation around A.I. being connected to filmmaking lately, but the movie is about a teen starting to lose her grip on reality due to an augmented reality video game, so I think she’s doing so for a good reason.

It's great to hear Lyonne is down for a Poker Face movie, and crossover with Knives Out, because she could actually help make it happen.