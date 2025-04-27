Even Shawn Levy Sounds Like He's Geeking Out Over Ryan Gosling Joining The Star Wars Universe

Shawn Levy really is just like me.

Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

As part of the slate of upcoming Star Wars movies, director Shawn Levy has been recruited to join the galaxy far, far away. The Canadian filmmaker is directing a film in the franchise subtitled Starfighter. Levy has long been a fan of the sci-fi franchise and has even referenced it via Easter eggs in some of his movie. He's not the only big name joining the fray either, as Ryan Gosling is lined up to star in his new flick. Needless to say, Levy is so pumped over Gosling's involvement.

Ryan Gosling's Star Wars Celebration panel presentation was met with much fanfare earlier this month. It was there that he and Levy addressed fans and the press and teased their upcoming film. Anyone can look at Gosling's best movies and understand why Lucasfilm would want to hire him. It's honestly surprising that he's only now joining the George Lucas-birthed franchise. While speaking to People, Levy totally geeked out over Gosling entering the fold, and I can’t blame him:

If you can have Ryan Gosling in anything you make, do that, because that's going to make the thing so much better and cooler.

You got that right! Gosling exudes charm in many of the roles he plays. He can be a slick protagonist, as is the case in Drive or a goofy wannabe alpha male like in Barbie. He can also be heartbreakingly vulnerable as his turn in Blue Valentine would suggest. Considering Gosling's skills, I have no doubt he'll bring a great deal to his Star Wars role. Not only that, but he's also been a fan since childhood, with his mother even saving his Empire Strikes Back bedsheets as evidence.

It’s clear that Shawn Levy believes Ryan Gosling will bring a great deal of gravitas to Starfighter. That makes me all the more curious about what his character will be like. Not only does Levy feel he and Gosling will have a magical collaboration, but he loves the “idea of pairing” the talented actor and Star Wars in general:

I haven't seen that pairing, and that gets me really excited.

The notion of Ryan Gosling joining such an iconic and beloved franchise is just too cool to me. Amid Star Wars Celebration panel, Shawn Levy couldn’t contain his excitement to have the Place Beyond the Pines actor joining his upcoming sci-fi movie, saying it’s “a dream come true for me.” Considering Gosling’s unique blend of intensity and charisma comes through in many of his performances, I’m sure he’ll bring fresh energy into the space opera film series.

Ryan Gosling is also making Star Wars history not just for joining the franchise but for headlining an original story as well. Shawn Levy’s big goal for the film is to create something original in tone and scope. So far, what's known about Starfighter is that it’ll take place about five years after the Battle of Exegol in The Rise of Skywalker, which marks the demise of the Sith. However, as far as we know, there will be no direct connections to the sequel trilogy.

Based on Shawn Levy's geeking out over Ryan Gosling, he seems more than ready to get work. Let's hope that enthusiasm translates to a film that's fresh and adds new layers to this storied franchise. I can’t wait to see a successful collaboration between the two Canadian talents. Star Wars: Starfighter is set to open in theaters on May 28, 2027 and, in the meantime, you can stream past films in the saga using a Disney+ subscription.

