The Lighthouse Ending Explained: What Happened At The End Of Robert Pattinson's Horror Comedy

Thinking of The Lighthouse in a more metaphorical sense, the two characters in the film could be representative of the push and pull between Freud’s Ego and Id in the brain. Thomas could fit into “id” due to his primitive and instinctive personality. That might explain why he ends up barking like a dog by the end of the film? Pattinson’s character would represent the “ego,” which is known as the part of the id that is modified directly by the influence of the external world. Ephraim literally is the only figure in The Lighthouse to come from the outside world and want to go back into it. By that reasoning as the story progresses, his id is killed off by his ego, which cannot live without the other.