The Sunlit Night Writer Owes Twitter For Jenny Slate’s Involvement

I tweeted at Jenny in 2014 when Twitter felt very young and fresh to me. Who would know what would happen today. Jenny is so exuberant and so generous that maybe if it happened again at another time she would still respond. But there was certain innocence to tweet 6 years ago just landing at its target and being received with a lot of warmth. If there's any celebrity out there who's gonna still do that is Jenny Slate, but I’m really happy it happened when it happened.