The Batman Fan Art Imagines Timothee Chalamet As Robin

There are a ton of highly anticipated blockbusters heading to the DC Extended Universe over the next few years. Chief among them is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which sat in development hell for a number of years before filming finally began. Fans are eager to see Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne make his debut, alongside a strong cast of actors assembled by Reeves. And now some fan art has imagined Little Women actor Timothee Chalamet as the boy wonder himself, Robin.
Since Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice brought the Dark Knight to the DC Extended Universe, fans have been eager to see Robin appear in live-action on the big screen. BvS revealed that Batfleck's protegee was killed by the Joker, although The Batman may start a new timeline entirely. Now we can imagine how Timothee Chalamet might look like in the role, check it out below.
Holy awesome casting, Batman. Timothee Chalamet is rocking a new badass look as Robin in the above image, and he would be another great addition to the Gotham City Matt Reeves is bringing to life with The Batman. Of course, there's no indication as to when the beloved side kick will actually appear on the big screen.
The above image comes to us from the social media of artist Mizuri. They've got a clear interest in comic book movies, and is often bringing fan theories and castings to life by rendering digital images. That's exactly what he did with the photo of Timothee Chalamet as Robin in The Batman. In it we can see the 24 year-old actor's face to Robin's costume from Titans, while also adding a mask to round out the look.
Considering the pedigree of actors that Matt Reeves assembled for The Batman, another A-lister like Timothee Chalamet joining to play Robin would make a great deal of sense. Robert Pattinson is taking on the title character in the DC blockbuster, joined by the talents of Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Paul Dano. Chalamet's star power has been steadily growing thanks to acclaimed performances in Call Me By Your Name and Little Women.
Robin has been adapted for film a handful of times, most notably by Chris O'Donnell during the late Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. Robins Dick Grayson and Jason Todd are also characters on the live-action series Titans. Finally, Joseph Gordon-Levitt seemingly took on the mantle in the final moments of The Dark Knight Rises.
Right now there's no evidence that Robin will appear in The Batman, as Matt Reeves is already introducing a slew of characters in his highly anticipated DC debut. But if the movie is a hit, it would make a great deal of sense for a sequel to set up even more denizens of Gotham City. There have been a variety of Robins in the comics, Reeves could go a number of different directions if he decided to introduce the character in the DCEU.
After being delayed a number of times The Batman finally began filming, before being promptly shut down when sets across the globe were closed amid the ongoing pandemic. Matt Reeves and company may be able to start production back up across the pond, as long as the necessary safety requirements are implemented. We'll just have to wait and see when that happens.
The Batman is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.