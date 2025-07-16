James Gunn Dropped The First Official Look At Supergirl's Suit, And I'm Loving That Fun Superman Connection

While James Gunn’s DC Universe reboot intrigued me before the 2025 release of his Superman reboot, seeing the movie for myself changed my tune drastically. After David Corenswet’s turn as the legendary Metahuman, I’m all in on the road ahead in DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters . Some credit needs to be given to Milly Alcock, as her rowdy portrayal of Supergirl’s titular character has already been teased in appropriate fashion.

As if her short but sweet cameo in the wake of Superman’s ending hadn’t built those hopes up enough, Mr. Gunn has given us a teaser poster that’s still very much spoiler free. Though as you’ll see below, having some familiarity with how her goody two shoes cousin has been sold to the public is all you’ll need to get the gist:

I know some of you who have seen Superman already are probably asking yourselves, "Has he not seen the movie? Kara Zor-El has a cameo!" First off, you could have just asked; and yes, I've seen the movie. Twice actually, counting my Superman 4DX-perience from the end of last week.

However, you can't exactly find official stills of that scene online - which is where this new tease comes in. Now that looks like the Kryptonian cousin that likes to party on planets with red suns. And before anyone points out how Shazam! did the whole "DC Hero sassily sips a drink on the poster" thing before, I acknowledge that. It's just that, no offense, Supergirl looks cooler doing it.

Though I’d have expected nothing less as this House of the Dragon alum makes quite an impression storming into the Fortress of Solitude, in order to pick up her dog towards the end of James Gunn's cinematic kickoff. Come to think of it, the only way that this advanced art for Supergirl would be cooler is if Krypto the Superdog was present, raising the sort of hell that only one of the best boys could.

If Milly Allcock’s reaction to her Supergirl casting is any indication, she’s probably celebrating with some friends right about now - if not, very soon. Anyone in her position would be justified in doing so, as the afterglow of her cameo appearance leads the way to her collaboration with director Craig Gillespie being the focus of the company’s hype machine.

Buckle up for Supergirl, as she’s set to take her place on the big screen, starting June 26th, 2026. To take a look at the competition, head over to our 2026 movie schedule and see who (probably) doesn’t stand a chance against this woman of tomorrow! Oh, and if you somehow haven't seen Superman, you can catch up with that inspiring thrill ride, in theaters now.