Star Wars - The Phantom Menace: What If Darth Maul Hadn't Killed Qui-Gon Jinn?

While Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace isn’t one of the most critically beloved Star Wars movies (to put it lightly), there are enjoyable elements of it. For instance, Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn received a lot of positive reception, though sadly, we didn’t get to spend much time with him in a galaxy far, far away. During Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan Kenobi duel against Darth Maul on Naboo, the Jedi Master was killed by the Zabrak Sith, but what if this battle had ended differently?

What if there was a timeline where Qui-Gon Jinn made it out of The Phantom Menace alive? That’s what we’re here to go over, as if Qui-Gon survives, a lot of the Star Wars mythology could unfold much differently. But first, let’s recap what happened to him in the main continuity.