Bryce Dallas Howard Wants To Direct A Star Wars Spinoff And Her Choice For Which Character Has Me Freaking Out

Within a vast galaxy far, far away, there are plenty of stories to explore that go outside of just the adventures of the Skywalkers. While some of them have been hit or miss, the shows Disney+ has to offer have been plentiful, and there is no end in sight of characters to lead their own stories. There have been rumors that we might see the return of Mace Windu, but now we’re hearing that we might have a spinoff that has him and his familiar purple lightsaber. Honestly, I’m freaking out if it becomes reality.

In an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, filmmaker and actress Bryce Dallas Howard was asked about what actors she would like to direct. After throwing out some notable names like co-star Chris Pratt, she mentioned Samuel L. Jackson, saying:

Sam Jackson has been incredibly supportive of me and has told me many times that he would act in something that I directed, which is, like, I'm not worthy, basically.

From there, Howard took it upon herself to go straight to Dave Filoni, trying to find a way to make a Mace Windu spinoff show happen. Of course, this was also her echoing fans who have been questioning whether or not Windu is actually dead. Howard continued, asking Filoni outright the question we fans have been asking for years:

And then I went straight to Dave Filoni and I was like, 'So, let's just talk about Mace Windu and where he is. Can we just talk about this? Because, is he dead? Is he?

Jackson has touched on this rumor once before, stating that Mace Windu is out there somewhere, probably on the same planet as Ray Arnold from Jurassic Park. Even co-star Hayden Christianson had a comment about the rumor that Windu might be alive. Considering that the Jedi Master is part of a collection of characters that fans have wished to see more of in the prequels they originated from, it’s only natural that fans and cast members alike want to see more of him.

With the success of Kenobi, Andor and Ahsoka, a show about Mace Windu would be interesting depending on how they go about it. And since Jackson himself is all for it, it’ll be similar to how Ewan McGregor would like to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi again.

As a longtime fan, I would love to see more of the purple lightsaber-wielding Jedi. It would be fascinating, especially if he did survive Revenge of the Sith. There are plenty of stories that could be told, and it has a lot of versatility to show more of the galaxy following the events of Order 66.

Either way, Samuel L. Jackson is onboard with being a part of any potential Bryce Dallas Howard project, Star Wars or otherwise. I for one would be very excited to see what Howard comes up with, and if it will indeed include Master Windu.