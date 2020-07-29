The Shining: 14 Behind The Scenes Facts About The Legendary Horror Film

Danny’s Big Wheel Ride Through The Halls Required Technological Innovation, And Shooting It Revealed A Huge Surprise For The Director

Introduced in 1975, the stabilizer mount known as the Steadicam was a revelation in Hollywood and a technology beloved by Stanley Kubrick, who loved to keep his camera in motion in his films. Kubrick went as far as to hire the inventor of the thing, Garrett Brown, to be a part of the making of The Shining, and while the rig brought many iconic scenes to life, arguably the most famous is Danny’s Big Wheel ride – which required flipping the Steadicam system upside down and zooming it 2-3 inches off the floor while the operator rode in a specially designed wheelchair.

The look created was incredible, and the director was totally shocked and delighted to discover the alternating sound of the wheels going from carpet to hard wood while reviewing the dailies.