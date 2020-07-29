Jon Cryer Describes An Early Back To The Future Script And It Sounds Insane

Between honoring his Superman franchise history with his role as Lex Luthor on The CW’s Supergirl, and his big rundown of how the version of Back to the Future he auditioned for was wildly different, Jon Cryer has provided yet another example of how missed opportunities can still shape the future. Also, the greater lesson here is while we weren’t ready to see Marty McFly nuke the fridge, it turns out that even the children of the future weren’t destined to love it either. You can see Jon Cryer’s screen tests as Marty McFly on the Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy box set! This collection will be available in 4K for the first time, and on Blu-ray once again, on October 20th; with some pretty sweet retailer exclusive editions available for pre-order as well.