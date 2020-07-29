Walt Disney World Is Increasing Temperature Screening At The Resort

If you're going to be visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, as a local or otherwise, not every restaurant will be available. There are three hotels that are part of the NBA bubble, so unless you can play point guard, you can't get in. In addition, the resort recently revised its schedule as it regards hotel openings, pushing back some locations expected to open next month into the fall and pulling others off the schedule entirely. Based on other evidence, it appears that the crowds expected may simply not warrant having more hotels open, though that does also have the significant downside of keeping many Walt Disney World cast members out of work.