The ‘Controversial’ Decision About The Dark Knight’s Joker That Got A Lot Of Pushback

David S. Goyer was participating in a virtual panel that was part of the [email protected] programming, and he opened up about his work with Christopher Nolan on the Dark Knight trilogy. And when it came time to discuss Joker’s origin, he got honest about people – likely studio executives – pushing back on the decision to play around with Joker’s true past. It takes a while for you to understand that Joker’s lying (or is he?) whenever he talks about how he got his scars. Do any of these little vignettes have elements of truth to them?