Fans Want Christina Haack And Tarek El Moussa Back For The Flip Off Season 2, But HGTV Reportedly Has Other Bad News For Both Stars

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have been familiar faces on HGTV for more than a decade, going back to the very beginning of Flip or Flop in 2013. Circa 2025, the duo has divorced, but that didn't stop them from squaring off with their new spouses to compete in The Flip Off. Despite divorce leading to Haack standing alone in the competition, The Flip Off earned its fair share of fans to hold out hope for a Season 2 later in the 2025 TV schedule or beyond. Now, however, both the former Flip or Flop hosts and Heather Rae El Moussa may be facing bad news at HGTV.

There has been a veritable bloodbath of cancellations on HGTV this year, including Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer, Izzy Does It, Bargain Block, and Battle on the Beach. The shows starring Christina Haack and the El Moussas were seemingly spared from the cuts, but Us Weekly reports that those cuts are coming to the Flip Off trio after all. Namely, the outlet cites a source claiming that Flipping El Moussas, starring Tarek and Heather Rae, is "not coming back," nor is Haack's Christina on the Coast, which has "not been renewed."

That's not to say that the trio's days at HGTV are numbered, as they're reportedly expected to team back up for a second season of The Flip Off, although "no filming date or air date" have been set just yet. The Flip Off became the network's highest-rated freshman series in the adult demographic going back to 2022. So, while the three HGTV stars may be in for bad news if their various side shows are cancelled, they do seem likely to have a future with more of The Flip Off.

And that's more than can be said for the stars of some other axed HGTV shows. Battle on the Beach's Alison Victoria addressed being "sad" to lose the show that was "like adult spring break." Arguably even worse, Married to Real Estate hosts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson only found out that their show was ending after coming back from a family trip. Jonathan Knight didn't shed the details behind the cancellation of Farmhouse Fixer, but alluded to "processing the reasons that led to" HGTV's decision to cancel.

As for The Flip Off, there's room for the show to grow in a second season, and I don't just mean the idea of Christina Haack and Heather Rae joining forces against Tarek El Moussa. It would be interesting to see Haack actually get to film a full season with one partner after Season 1's dynamic imploded due to her divorce from Josh Hall. Fans on HGTV's Reddit have ideas as well, including blind voting for all of the challenges and starting the teams off on equal footing.

For now, it's just a waiting game for HGTV to publicly confirm the fates of Christina Haack's and the El Moussas' various shows, as well as whether Season 2 of The Flip Off is truly in the works.