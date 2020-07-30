Justice League Mortal Star Explains Why The Movie’s Cancellation Is Still So Upsetting

I sure hope so. For me, whenever I think of that movie, I have a lump in my throat, and it’s not because I didn’t get to star in a huge movie. It’s because I didn’t get to be in this specific movie. Had that movie gone into production, I had been offered by George Miller a chance to shadow him as a director. I was going to apprentice under him. There I was in Australia with him for two weeks. That was like the coolest thing in the world. Then there was the movie we were going to make. They had costumes done and a lot of concept art and designs and (previsualization). It was cool shit. The script was really, really awesome. So it’s a pity it didn’t get made. It’s still my favourite iteration of the Superman suit and (Armie Hammer’s) Batman that was going to be in this was a pretty hard take on the character as was the Wonder Woman. I think Justice League: Mortal was a heavier story than people realize it was going to be. It was going to be some strong medicine. So, at some point, I certainly hope the world gets a chance to see a glimpse of what they were putting together.