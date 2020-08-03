Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure: 14 Non-Heinous Behind-the-Scenes Facts About The Time Travel Movie

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Went Into Their First Costume Fittings Thinking They Were Playing The Opposite Parts

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter had to endure what was a surprisingly rigorous audition process, but what won them the parts at the end of the day was the chemistry that existed between them and the fact that they would hang out like instant friends between doing what was asked of them in the try out. At the end of it all it was determined that they were the only two actors who could play Bill and Ted… but the duo apparently walked out of the audition individually not entirely clear on which role they had won. It was not until they were at their first costume fittings that Reeves realized he wasn’t playing Bill and that Winter figured out he wasn’t playing Ted.