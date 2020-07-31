That Time X-Men 2’s Cast Nearly Quit After Hugh Jackman Was Injured On Set

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Years before Cinematic Universes became commonplace, the X-Men franchise was in theaters. Beginning with Bryan Singer's original 2000 blockbuster, the mutant-centric property ended up continuing for a whopping 13 movies including Deadpool and The New Mutants. But there's been some controversy around Singer's behavior on set, with a story recently coming to light where the majority of X-Men 2's cast nearly quit the project after Hugh Jackman was injured.