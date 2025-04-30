Hugh Jackman Shares A Cheeky Take On Receiving Performance Notes From Ryan Reynolds, And Fans Have Funny Responses

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud has been going on for years, with the pair of A-listers constantly ribbing each other in person and on social media. It's clear that poking fun of each other is their love language, as was seen throughout the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Jackman recently jabbed his friend and collaborator on Instagram, leading to some great responses from the fans.

Deadpool & Wolverine broke records at the box office, and fans are wondering when its two stars might return in upcoming Marvel movies. While we wait for news, we can enjoy their penchant for throwing shade on socials. Case in point: Jackman's Instagram post, where he joked about not wanting to take direction from Reynolds. Check it out below:

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) A photo posted by on

As friends and collaborators, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have likely shared notes plenty of times throughout the years. Although it sounds like the X-Men icon had his mind elsewhere when Reynolds came to see him in his new play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes. Namely, food.

The Greatest Showman actor shared this post to his whopping 34.1 followers on instagram. Fans will know that Jackman has to eat a ton of calories to stay in Wolverine shape, so it's pretty on brand that his mind was on food in this post. Especially if his buddy was offering notes on his performance that they didn't agree on.

Given the way these two A-listers like to poke fun at each other, fans feel like they've got a glimpse into this friendship. And plenty of them sounded off in the comments section, with some folks sharing:

I hope you were thinking of something tasty? And Ryan knows full well you didn’t need any notes on last nights performance. He just likes to feel useful. 🤣💙 - kazza_behappy

What kind of food? 😁- mariegeorge987

Probably thinking about how to eat 8,000 calories in a day for bulking😂😂- goat_tanyago

Sir Hugh surely your performance must have been spectacular, go eat now 😅💕❤️ - muriel_46

i’m so hungry i could eat hugh jackman - wwvlverine

MY FAV DUO 🙌🙌🙌 - bylucys_chip

Between folks referencing Jackman's caloric intake and people straight up thirsting over the 56 year-old actor, there's a lot going on in the comments section of his post. But it shows just how popular the pair are, particularly when they're together.

This type of engagement, along with the critical and box office success of Deadpool & Wolverine, is why there are so many questions about Reynolds and Jackman's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It seems like a no-brainer to bring them back, but the question is how and when. For his part, Reynolds made it clear he's not jumping into a fourth Deadpool movie anytime soon.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman both have booming careers with projects still to come from the 2025 movie release list. The latter actor is back on the stage, although questions about their next collaboration will likely continue for the foreseeable future.