Hugh Jackman’s Back Lifting At The Gym, And The First Marvel Fan Comment Is Saying Exactly What Everyone Is Thinking

Marvel Studios started ramping back up in the 2025 movie schedule, after last year’s cinematic cache only included one MCU picture. But when that tale happened to be the massive MCU milestone Deadpool & Wolverine, it still make a pretty huge statement. And I’ve got a feeling that’s exactly why Hugh Jackman’s return to the weight rack has people thinking he will be playing his iconic mutant role until he’s 90.

A recent Instagram video showed Jackman pumping iron, which seems innocuous enough. But as the caption-less reel’s comment section will show, a super fan with the handle @wolversteve shared this very on-brand thought, and it’s gained some popularity. See why:

Hope that’s for more Wolverine 💪🏻

Ah, we’re back to this old dance that’s been done quite a few times in the past. One might think that Hugh Jackman’s last “goodbye” after wrapping Logan taught him better than to reject a potential reprisal of his iconic mutant. He hasn’t confirmed whether he’s finished after Deadpool 3.

If that was the only point of order in this debate, I’d probably take my metaphorical cigar out of my mouth. That’s not the type of world we live in though, as the Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement revealed a ton of unexpected X-Men movie actors returning to the MCU.

With the tease of “more names to come” on Doomsday’s roster , and practically the entire band back together, I can’t dismiss the notion that Hugh Jackman just might reunite with his fellow mutants for at least one last ride.

Like Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool cleverly threatened in Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman may not have had his last spin with those adamantium claws of rage. That would kind of make sense, as answers are required for Deadpool 3’s cryptic Thor mystery , and that probably means that the MCU’s frenemy team would be returning together.

In which case, seeing Deadpool getting a literal piggyback ride back into the MCU on the shoulders of Wolverine feels like a fitting gesture. Speculation will abound, but as of right now, here are the cold hard facts, starting with that this is what that social media video from Hugh Jackman looks like:

Whether or not that looks like a Wolverine getting into shape is up to you folks. But Hugh Jackman’s next confirmed film is the musical drama Song Sung Blue, which is set to debut in theaters this Christmas. Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production, so that it too can ride in on a sleigh of excitement, for its December 18, 2026 release date.

Other than that, only Mr. Jackman, Kevin Feige, and the MCU secret keepers know the score. So don’t go believin’ anyone who tells you otherwise, bub.