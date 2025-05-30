Ryan Reynolds X-Force Rumors Claim New And Returning Fan-Favorite Characters Will Appear Alongside Deadpool (And I Hope It's Accurate)

Is Deadpool 4 happening? Considering how Deadpool & Wolverine earned a lot of positive critical reception and grossed over $1.3 billion last year, one would think Marvel Studios would greenlight another movie in an instant. However, it appears that the Merc with the Mouth could go in a different direction next, as it’s been rumored that Ryan Reynolds is “exploring ideas” for an upcoming Marvel movie that would team his character with some of the X-Men. This sounds an awful lot like an X-Force movie, and now there’s word about the new and fan-favorite characters that might appear alongside Wade Wilson.

Take this information with a grain of salt for now, but I hope this is accurate given such an impressive lineup. According to scooper @MyTimeToShineHello (via ComicBookMovie), Deadpool would get to re-team with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Josh Brolin’s Cable in this proposed project. Additionally, the quartet would be rounded out by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Storm. Meaning, this would be a new version of the weather-manipulating mutant rather than either Halley Berry or Alexandra Shipp reprising the role.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

While Storm doesn’t have any direct ties to X-Force in the comics, I definitely like the idea of including her in this hypothetical movie. While Ororo Munroe certainly didn’t lack for attention during the Fox era of X-Men movies, I didn’t think Berry or Shipp’s depictions did her full justice. Hopefully this won’t be the case with the MCU version, and not only am I already amused at her envisioning her getting exhausted at Deadpool’s shenanigans, her inclusion in this X-Force-like story could help set up the long-awaited X-Men reboot movie.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios)

And then, of course, we already have experience watching Deadpool annoy the hell out of Cable and Wolverine in a cinematic setting, so any chance to see more of this is welcome. These two have both served on X-Force, just like Deadpool, so if this movie is indeed taking inspiration from that gritty team of superheroes, having three of the four characters be canon members is a pretty good ratio. Wolverine and Cable have also butted heads on occasion in the comics and other media, so I’d welcome seeing Hugh Jackman and Josh Brolin’s versions do that too.

Whether or not this project ever comes to fruition is another matter. Even if it does get the go-ahead from Marvel Studios, Ryan Reynolds is currently writing the Paramount comedy movie Boy Band, which will reunite him with Jackman and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, and even once that’s done, he intends to spend the rest of 2025 writing other projects. So it could be years until it ends up projecting on the big screen.

The good news, however, is that more X-Men appearances in the MCU have been lined up in the meantime. Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler, James Marsden’s Cyclops and Channing Tatum’s Gambit are all set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, which will now be released on December 18, 2026.