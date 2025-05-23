Hugh Jackman’s Been Doing Intense Marvel Workouts For Years, But His Live Stage Show Features A Stunt That Took Him Five Months To Figure Out

The superhero genre is wildly powerful, and and it requires actors to do some intense training and fight choreography. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen this play out, including Hugh Jackman's tenure as Wolverine in the X-Men movies and beyond. While Jackman gets ripped to play Logan, it turns out that he's worked for months to pul off one part of his Radio City show.

While fans are wondering when the actor might return as Wolverine in upcoming Marvel movies, Jackman has been keeping busy with this residency at Radio City Music Hall. While promoting the show in a clip from The View, he revealed the wild amount of time it took for him to be prepared for a jump roping number. As he put it:

I had this trainer Beth Lewis for six years. She was a dancer and a body builder. She was doing jump rope and I said 'Let's do it.' And she gets up on stage with me and does it with me. We've been working on it for probably five months.

Talk about a commitment. Entire movies are filmed during this time, so it's pretty crazy that Jackman has spent that much time working on just one aspect of his Radio City Show. Luckily for him, he's also burning a ton of calories by doing this specific form of exercise. So on top of rehearsing the show, it's also keeping him in superhero shape for whenever Wolverine returns to the MCU. In the meantime, fans can re-watch his performances with a Disney+ subscription.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Hugh Jackman's time as Wolverine is streaming on Disney+. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Jackman is a star of the stage and screen, both of which have showcased his musical talent and penchant for dance. The Radio City show allows him to keep flexing those muscles, without having to commit to eight shows a week like in The Music Man. And I have to assume that his new boo Sutton Foster was there to support him during performances.

Of course, musical theater nerds will know that jump roping as been used on the stage before. Specifically in the musical version of Legally Blonde, which open its second act with the jump roping musical number "Whipped Into Shape." I'msure that this came up at some point when Jackman was preparing.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

As perviously mentioned, audiences are eager to see him once again play Logan on the big screen. Deadpool & Wolverine was a record-breaking success, so his return alongside Ryan Reynolds feels like an inevitability at this point.

It's currently unclear when Jackman will return to the MCU, but fans are hoping it might be in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. For now, the actor has a number of upcoming projects coming as part of the 2025 movie release list and beyond.