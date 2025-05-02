Following Deadpool And Wolverine’s Massive Success, Apparently Ryan Reynolds Is Planning An X-Men Team-Up With Wade Wilson, And I Need This To Happen ASAP

There was only one Marvel Cinematic Universe movie released in 2024, but man, was it a doozy. Deadpool & Wolverine finally delivered the long-awaited team-up between Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Logan, and the end result was met with positive reviews and made over $1.3 billion worldwide. Although Reynolds has since gone on to say he’s not interested in doing another standalone Deadpool movie, now there’s word that he’s looking to pair the Merc with the Mouth with the X-Men for an upcoming Marvel movie. Yes please!

Per THR, Reynolds is “exploring ideas” for a Deadpool that would feature three or four X-Men characters, and is working on “various treatments.” It’s also mentioned that Deadpool may only be a supporting character in such a project, as Reynolds reportedly believes “that keeping his f-bomb wielding anti-hero more on the sidelines could allow for the X-Men characters to be used in unexpected ways.” It was also clarified that this team-up would be separate from the X-Men reboot that Michael Lesslie is writing.

Assuming this Deadpool/X-Men team-up does move past the conception stage, don’t expect it to arrive for a while. Ryan Reynolds is currently writing the comedy movie Boy Band for Paramount Pictures. That will pair him back up with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, and Hugh Jackman is also reportedly “keen to co-star.” It’s unclear if Boy Band is the same movie that Reynolds talked about last November that would reunite him with Levy and Jackman, or something different. Even after the Boy Band script is finished though, the Deadpool actor has said he’s spending the rest of 2025 focused on writing other projects.

More to come...

