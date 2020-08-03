Walt Disney World's Expedition Everest And The History Of The Disco Yeti

At this point, there are those who wonder if the Yeti will ever be fixed. The Yeti works well enough in B-mode, as most vacationers have no idea what they're missing. Since the massive animatronic is ultimately only a small part of a larger attraction that is still popular as is, maybe the fix will never come. And ultimately, the fix just might not even be possible at this moment. From what Joe Rohde has said recently, it seems the reason that the Yeti has never been fixed may be due to a confluence of unforeseen issues which are simply too complicated to solve with current technology.